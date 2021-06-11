Throckmorton Co. eligible to join Gov. Abbott’s border declaration

THROCKMORTON CO. (KFDX/KJTL) — Throckmorton County is now eligible to join Gov. Greg Abbott’s disaster declaration along the U.S./Mexico border according to the Throckmorton Co. Sheriff Facebook page.

Throckmorton County Sheriff Doc Wigington traveled to Del Rio Thursday during Gov. Abbott’s Border Security Summit.

Gov. Abbott announced an eight-point plan in Del Rio on border security, which included additional funding for law enforcement.

In joining the declaration, the action must be completed by the County Judge.

Once declared an emergency county, state funds will be made available for additional resources as deemed necessary by the sheriff.

Throckmorton County is eligible for the declaration due to having three major highways that pass through the county and lead to the southern border; U.S. Highway 183/283, U.S. Highway 380, and State Highway 79.

On Wednesday, U.S. Customs and Border Protection announced more than half a million migrants were stopped on the Southwest border in the past three months.

While several border counties have committed to supporting a disaster declaration for state assistance, others remain “shocked” on Gov. Abbott’s border security plan.