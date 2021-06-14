Throckmorton Co. Sheriff talks battling trafficking, receiving state funds

THROCKMORTON (KFDX/KJTL) — Governor Greg Abbott’s latest announcement to finish the border wall has sparked some rural counties to join in the fight.

Throckmorton County Sheriff Doc Wigington was in Del Río last week to speak with the governor.

Throckmorton County could receive funding from the state for this.

With limited resources to combat trafficking already coming through Throckmorton, Sheriff Wigington says this is much needed.

U.S. Highways 183, 283, 380 and State Highway 79. These major roadways that come through Throckmorton County have led to some major traffic stops for the sheriff’s office.

Something Sheriff Wigington says results from people coming from across the border.

“We’ve seized up to 58 grams at one time which is large amount on a delivery. The individual that was stopped was also wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and deadly conduct with a firearm as a resulting of a drive-by shooting that he had done in the Corpus Christi area,” Wigington said.

With Governor Abbott recently announcing 34 counties in a state of disaster because of the border crisis, rural counties like Throckmorton can also join the list of counties.

“Typically it’s for things like hurricanes. This however is a disaster that we’re dealing with on the border and it deserves a governor’s disaster declaration to provide you the resources and the help you need immediately,” Abbott said.

“They’re traveling in areas with limited law enforcement. They’re not taking I-20, they’re not taking the major patrol roads because they know in the rural counties of Texas that there’s not a lot of law enforcement and they feel that can get by more securely,” Wigington said.

The project would result in funding from the state for what the sheriff said would be used for more employees and more equipment. Although the funding is with the border in mind, sheriff said he wants citizens to feel safe in Throckmorton.

“I want to make a difference in people’s lives that they don’t have to fear their kids walking down the streets and maybe get abducted on child trafficking. I want to make a difference to where they can go out and they’re not gonna be accosted by people trying to give them narcotics or sell narcotics to their kids,” Wigington said.

As the governor aims to finish the border wall, rural counties look to protect their residents while the fight continues.

Wigington says once he gets approval from the county commissioners and county judge, he doesn’t know how much state funding will be or when they will get it. But he hopes it is soon.