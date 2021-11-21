Throckmorton Co. Sheriff’s Office warns public of man impersonating an officer

THROCKMORTON COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — The Throckmorton County Sheriff’s Office posted a public service announcement to their Facebook page warning the public of an individual possibly impersonating a peace officer.

The Facebook post on Saturday detailed an incident from Friday, November 19, when a woman traveling between Graham and Throckmorton on US Highway 380 was stopped by an unmarked vehicle.

The dark SUV had a set of blue and red dash lights, and the white male who approached her car was not wearing a uniform or badge, though he did have a gun belt and pistol.

The man ordered the woman out of her car “due to having a license plate ‘out'”.

The man never identified himself as a part of any law enforcement agency, and the woman didn’t exit her vehicle.

When two vehicles passed by and slowed, the man got back into his SUV and left the scene. He was last seen turning on FM 578 toward Murry.

The Throckmorton County Sheriff’s Office also gave advice if you are unsure whether the vehicle stopping you is with law enforcement:

Call 911 and explain the situation to them.

Slow down, turn on your flashers and drive to the nearest law enforcement office.

Even without signal, emergency calls to 911 will still be connected.