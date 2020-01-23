Throckmorton ISD continues battle with illness

THROCKMORTON (KFDX/KJTL) — The flu is causing headaches for school district in Texoma, especially at Throckmorton ISD.

For the second time this week, district leaders had to cancel classes Thursday because more than 20% of students were affected by flu or strep.

On Monday, the superintendent said the district cleaned staff disinfected desks, water fountains, doorknobs and sprayed soft surfaces with Lysol.

The following morning, hospital-grade bombs were set off to kill the flu virus in all buildings.

When students return on Friday and teachers will continue taking proactive measures.