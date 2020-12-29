Throckmorton ISD returns to virtual learning

THROCKMORTON (KFDX/KJTL)— Throckmorton ISD officials have decided to return to virtual learning due to an increase in cases in the county.

In a letter sent out to parents on Monday, the school district will return to virtual learning beginning Tuesday, January 5.

School officials said if they see a decrease in COVID-19 cases, then in-person instruction will resume on Monday, January 18, and they can return to “green” or “yellow” of their operation plan.

We remain mindful of our responsibility to keep our entire community safe – from students to teachers to staff and their respective families. Please know that we do not take this decision lightly and that we are continuing to focus on delivering quality instruction in the virtual environment. Superintendent of Schools, Dr. Michelle Cline

Additional factors school officials have taken into consideration include:

TCISD students/staff in quarantine— The positive case count has increased significantly and the school district has over 20% of students and staff quarantined due to positive COVID diagnoses or possible exposure during the break.

Substitute shortage— Many district substitute teachers have decided to take precautions and not be available to sub. The school district would not have enough subs to cover our staff shortage.

Projection models— This week’s national ensemble of prediction models predict that 1,200 to 2,000 new cases will likely be reported in the week ending January 16, 2021.

School officials added they will be planning for athletics and extracurricular activities. After school activities will still continue with extra COVID-19 precautions in place.

Coaches will be sending information out to athletes regarding practices and games.

Meal and assignment pickups (along with Chromebook and hotspot for those needing it) will be like last spring.

Meal and assignment pick up schedule:

Monday, January 4, 3:00 p.m. in the cafeteria alley (technology pick up this day also)

Monday, January 11, 3:00 p.m. in the cafeteria alley

