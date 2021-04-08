Throckmorton CISD voters to decide $30 million bond

THROCKMORTON (KFDX/KJTL) — Early voting for the May 1 election starts next week and the Wichita Falls ISD school bond election isn’t the only education improvement measure on the ballot for Texomans.

If you live in Throckmorton Collegiate ISD, there is a $30 million bond proposal for you to consider. Phase one features a new pre-k through 12-grade campus, which will include a cafeteria, media center, academic space for Montessori, collegiate and CTE programs, and a new AG shop.

Phase two includes a new gym, weight room and locker rooms.

According to officials with Throckmorton Collegiate ISD, the school district is experiencing

taxable valuation growth due to wind farms.

As a result of that growth, the school board asked a group of community members, parents, and staff to review the district’s facilities and financial status. After touring the facilities The committee reportedly saw several of the buildings do not meet current educational building codes and TEA requirements.

This bond does come with a tax increase. So what will that mean for you? Check out this diagram for more information.

Early voting is from April 19 to April 27. Throckmorton CISD voters can cast a ballot at Throckmorton High School Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the high school.