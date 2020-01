THROCKMORTON (KFDX/KJTL) — Throckmorton Collegiate ISD will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday according to an email received from the superintendent.

The campus is closed due to the amount of illness-related absences.

“We have numerous students out with sickness and we want our students well,” said Superintendent Dr. Michelle Cline. “Therefore, we will be calling no school tomorrow and Wednesday to let germs die down as we do a deep disinfect of classrooms.”

Classes will resume Thursday.