One of the most frustrating things we have to deal with today is the password. We have them for our social media accounts, Apple ID, Amazon, credit cards, mortgage. It isn't unusual for one person to have more than 40 passwords for all of their online accounts.

So what do people do? They often use the same password for every account which is dangerous because if one of the accounts is hacked, the hacker will have the password to all of the others. But it's impossible to have separate passwords for every account and still remember them. If you follow the advice from the Department of Homeland Security and FBI, you'll need passwords that: