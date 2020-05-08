Through Your Lens: Viewer Storm Photos May 7, 2020

BOCA CHICA BEACH, Texas (Border Report) -- Less than a mile from this sandy and windy Gulf Coast beach, SpaceX plans to test and tweak its newest behemoth rocket in hopes that NASA will one day let it be part of upcoming missions to the moon.

The company that Elon Musk built is placing its bets on its signature spacecraft and Super Heavy rocket -- known together as Starship -- which SpaceX is developing and plans to test-launch from its private spaceport near South Texas' border with Mexico. And South Texans are hoping to ride that space company's success to help boost the local economy amidst this coronavirus recession.