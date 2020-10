TEXOMA (KFDX/KJTL)— As severe weather developed throughout Texoma Monday night, viewers sent in photos to show what was happening in their areas.

Photo: Bella Moya, Crowell

Photo: Michael Bohling, KFDX Studios Wichita Falls

Highway 287

Photo: Mark Schaffer, Cranbrook Lane, Wichita Falls

Photo:

Jessica Holt, Big Bend, Wichita Falls

Photo: Ruthie A. Alvarado Phillips,

Highway 287

Photo: Tracy Nava, Vernon Texas

Photo: Tracy Nava, Vernon Texas

Photo: Michael Bohling Berkley, Wichita Falls

Photo: Michael Bohling, Avondale, Wichita Falls

Photo: Michael Bohling, 10th Street and Indiana Avenue, Wichita Falls‬

Thank you for trusting your local weather authority to keep you and your family safe.

Check out a gallery below of your weather photos from across Texoma.

To share your severe weather photos you can send them to News@KFDX.com