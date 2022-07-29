WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Parts of Texoma could see some much-needed relief Friday night going into Saturday morning with the potential of rain and thunderstorms continuing into the night.

There is a 40% chance that thunderstorms and rain could impact the region. According to The Weather Channel, storms could start for Wichita Falls around 11 p.m. However parts of the region were starting to see some activity Friday afternoon.

At 3:59 p.m. Special Weather Statements were issued for Wichita, Montague, Cotton, and Clay counties.





Thunderstorms are expected to be strong but not severe.

Dangers during these storms include wind gusts up to 50 MPH and pea size hail. Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects.

As with any storm, these storms can intensify so sick with Texoma’s Homepage as we track these potential storms.