WFPD Officers and Detectives were at the scene early into the morning.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — More details have been released on a late-night shooting near the intersection of Lucas and Hines in which one person was hospitalized.

Wichita Falls Police were called to the area just before 10:45 p.m. on Thursday, July 20, for reports of a shooting.

On the scene, officers found an 18-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his leg on the porch of a residence in the 1600 block of Lucas Avenue.

The victim was taken to United Regional for treatment before later being taken to another hospital in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex for surgery.

While detectives were still investigating the scene, a 36-year-old man arrived and admitted to shooting the victim. WFPD said the man described the shooting as self-defense. He also turned over the gun used in the shooting.

Given the suspect’s testimony and the evidence at the scene, detectives have released the suspect.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing, and WFPD says there is no further risk to citizens.