WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Tickets for the Wichita Falls High School v. Rider high school football game will be available for purchase online at 7 a.m., Friday, Oct. 16.

However, tickets are in short supply this year. Because of UIL guidelines, the stadium can only be filled to 50% capacity this year.

This was announced on the Wichita Falls Independent School District’s Facebook page on Thursday, Oct. 16.

The game is set for Friday, Oct. 23 at 7 p.m.

To purchase your tickets, click here.