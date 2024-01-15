WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Things are heating up ahead of the biggest Big Brother and Big Sisters’ annual fundraiser that’s right around the corner.

Dancing for the Stars is making its yearly return on Friday, February 9 — this time, with the timeless theme of “Fire and Ice.”

One of the stars is KFDX’s very own firecracker Carney Porter, and she’s teaming up with a Chamber of Commerce economic developer, Moriah Williams, to showcase the coolest moves.

Tickets for the 2024 Dancing for the Stars can be purchased online.

Plus, Carney’s fundraiser page is live if you’d like to help her win the coveted Mirror Ball Trophy.

The hottest event of the year doesn’t just offer a chill time; each ticket sale directly supports Wichita Falls area youth in at-risk situations to be matched with mentors who can defend and ignite their potential, according to BBBS’ website.