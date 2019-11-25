Tickets on sale for first Rider-Old High playoff game

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— Get ready for a huge game this week because tickets are now on sale for the first-ever playoff matchup between Rider and Wichita Falls High School.

The game will take place on Friday, Nov. 29 and kickoff starts at 2 p.m. at Memorial Stadium.

On game day, fans will have a number of options to purchase tickets. Ticket prices before the game will be $10 at the gate. There will also be two cash-only presale opportunities at the ticket office available for fans paying with cash.

Tickets are also on sale at Eventbrite.com for $5.

The ticket booths and gate will open at 11 a.m.

On Wednesday, Nov. 27 from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. and from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the east and west gates, fans will have the opportunity to purchase tickets for $5.

So get your game day snacks and gear ready because you don’t want to miss this!