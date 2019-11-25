Tickets on sale for first Rider-Old High playoff game

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— Get ready for a huge game this week because tickets are now on sale for the first-ever playoff matchup between Rider and Wichita Falls High School.

The game will take place on Friday, Nov. 29 and kickoff starts at 2 p.m. at Memorial Stadium.

On game day, fans will have a number of options to purchase tickets. Ticket prices before the game will be $10 at the gate. There will also be two cash-only presale opportunities at the ticket office available for fans paying with cash.

Tickets are also on sale at Eventbrite.com for $5.

The ticket booths and gate will open at 11 a.m.

On Wednesday, Nov. 27 from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. and from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the east and west gates, fans will have the opportunity to purchase tickets for $5.

So get your game day snacks and gear ready because you don’t want to miss this!

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story