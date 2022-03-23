TILLMAN COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A Frederick man is charged with child pornography crimes, as well as assault of one of the arresting officers.

Khami Hester

Khami Hester was arrested at his home in Tillman County on Thursday, March 17, by the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigations Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force. Officers said he assaulted a task force agent and was tased by a Tillman County deputy before being taken into custody.

The task force was notified of a tip from a social media company alleging Hester had uploaded images of sexual assault of children.

The task force, with the assistance of the Tillman County Sheriff’s Office, Frederick Police Department, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and Altus Police Department served the warrant.

Officers said Hester began fighting with officers and was then tased.

He is charged with posssession of child pornography, distribution of child pornography, assault and battery on a police officer and violation of the Computer Crimes Act.