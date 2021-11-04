Tillman Co. man in critical condition after being ejected during rollover crash in Comanche Co.

COMANCHE COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A Tillman County man was transported to the hospital and admitted in critical condition after he was ejected from his vehicle during a rollover accident west of Lawton, Oklahoma.

According to the accident report from Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the crash occurred around 6:30 a.m. on Thursday, November 4 on SW Baseline Road around 3 miles west of Lawton city limits in Comanche County.

The accident report said a 2005 Ford F-350 being driven by Charles Merritt, 56, of Tipton, Oklahoma, was traveling eastbound on SW Baseline Road.

For unknown reasons, the vehicle departed the roadway to the left, causing the driver to overcorrect and depart the roadway to the right.

The report states the vehicle struck a fence corner post and rolled approximately 2 times, ejecting the driver an unknown distance in the process.

Merritt was transported by ambulance to Comanche County Memorial Hospital, then transported to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City, where he was admitted in critical condition with head, trunk internal, and arm injuries.

Merritt’s current status is unknown at this time.

According to the accident report, seatbelts were not in use at the time of the crash.

The accident is under investigation.

