Tillman Co. reports first COVID-19 death, Comanche Co. confirms 27 more cases

COMANCHE COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — The Oklahoma State Department of Health is reporting the first COVID-19 related fatality in Tillman County.

This makes seven deaths reported in Oklahoma counties in our viewing area, with two in Comanche County, two in Cotton County, one in Jackson County and one in Stephens County.

Statewide, four more deaths linked to COVID-19 were reported in the state of Oklahoma, bringing the state-wide total number of fatalities to 278.

Additionally, the OSDH reported 27 new cases of COVID-19 in Comanche County on Tuesday morning, brining the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the county to 151.

This marks the largest single day increase of cases in a single Texoma county to date.

In the state of Oklahoma, the number of total cases rose from 4,613 on Monday to 4,733 on Tuesday, an increase of 120 cases across the state.

Other Texoma Counties in Oklahoma

Jackson County also confirmed one new case of COVID-19.

See the updated numbers for the counties in our viewing area below:



5 Confirmed Cases

2 Deaths

3 Recoveries

3 Confirmed Cases

0 Deaths

2 Recoveries

22 Confirmed Cases

1 Death

21 Recoveries

20 Confirmed Cases (1 New)

1 Death

17 Recoveries

6 Confirmed Cases

0 Deaths

4 Recoveries

19 Confirmed Cases

1 Death (1 New)

1 Recovery

If you have general questions about coronavirus, please call the Oklahoma State Department of Health call center at (877) 215-8336.

Officials are encouraging residents to follow the following steps to help protect their health and the health of others:

Wash your hands with soap and water

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth

Avoid close contact with people who are sick

Practice social distancing

Stay home and away from others if you become sick with respiratory symptoms like fever and cough

For more information about COVID-19 (Coronavirus Disease 2019), please visit the following sites: