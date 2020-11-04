Tim Brewer wins re-election, remains District 4 City Councilor

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Incumbent Tim Brewer has been re-elected and will maintain
his seat on the Wichita Falls City Council representing District 4.

Opposing Brewer was Jason Hester, a businessman and Air Force veteran.

Brewer is a former small business owner, a real estate agent, and was elected to City Council in
November 2018.

“What the people say is what I will vote,” Brewer said. “Not what’s best for me, not what’s best
for other people on the council, but what’s best for the people of Wichita Falls.”

A 40-year resident of District 4, Brewer hopes to see economic growth in Wichita Falls, promote
small business, attract industry, and work to create long-term water solutions.

