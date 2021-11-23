Tinytopia: A big solution to Bowie’s lack of available place to rent

BOWIE (KFDX/KJTL) — Tinytopia is not just a fun name, it’s a string of tiny homes in Bowie that’s really providing for a community with a lack of renting opportunity.

So, what is now known as Tinytopia, population: 10 humans, 4 animals, was the brainchild of Decatur couple Anna and Chad Coker.

“Well Chad and I had been watching HGTV and we saw the tiny home movement,” Anna Coker said. “We thought they were super cute and we thought it might be a good retirement for us.”

First, they had to find a community in need, and Bowie fit that for a couple of reasons.

Thanks to Mayor Gaylynn Burriss and the city, Bowie was re-zoned with tiny houses in mind paving the way for a diverse set of residents looking for a place to rent.

“We have oilfield guys that travel and they’re only here a couple weeks a month, we have single women, we have single men, we have older gentlemen, so it kind of appeals to all ages,” Coker said.

Which ties in with the second reason Bowie was the right place: availability.

“I looked for a place to live in bowie, an apartment and I couldn’t find anything that I liked so I spent some time in a motel,” Jack McDonald said.

But now, an 81-year old, affectionately known in Tinytopia as Mr. Jack, has found his home sweet home.

“You might look at the Boston ferns I’ve hung up,” McDonald said. “I’ve added a screen door which made it a little more homey.”

McDonald was one of the first residents. During his search for a place, he spotted the construction. Then once opened up, no time was wasted.

“Chad was here so I said can we do it today? And we did it and one day it all came together at one time, I moved in with a recliner and a bed cause its equipped with all the major appliances which is great, I had everything I really needed,” McDonald said.

Which is exactly what the Coker’s were going for.

“I wanted your grandmother to feel comfortable here, I wanted your mother to feel like she could move here and I’m really proud of what we’ve done. We didn’t buy the cheapest stuff we made them as nice as we could make them so people feel like they’re living in a custom home, only it’s a small footprint,” Anna Coker said.

And the plan is to keep going, the Coker’s still have more space and more plans for the future.

“I was talking to the mayor this morning, thanking her for fixing our street, and she had made the comment that this couple would be an asset to Bowie and they are,” McDonald said.

An asset to the city, with a little slice of Tinytopia!

Believe it or not, they still have one left to rent, you can find all Tinytopia info by clicking here!