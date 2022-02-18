WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — More information has come to light from the arrest affidavit of a 21-year-old charged with capital murder after a fatal shooting at Stripes early Saturday morning.

A replay of the WFPD press conference is available in the media player above.

Tajmon Laterrence Robinson, 21, was arrested early Friday morning, February 18, in the 2000 block of Garfield Street.

Robinson is charged with capital murder by terror treat or other felony and his bond is set at $1 million.

According to the arrest affidavit, police were dispatched to Stripes in the 2200 block of Southwest Parkway at the intersection of Taft Boulevard on Saturday, February 12 at 4:56 a.m.

When officers arrived, they located the clerk, 51-year-old Floyd Kirt, deceased on the floor with an apparent gunshot wound.

The affidavit said officers reviewed store video and said a black male entered the store, shot Kirt with a firearm and fled out the back door taking some items.

According to the affidavit, the suspect dropped several items in and outside the store and touched numerous items inside the store.

Photos of the suspect were distributed to local media outlets, who published them online and showed them on the air.

Patrol officers told investigating officers they recently dealt with Robinson prior to the fatal shooting, and his height, build, and mannerisms appeared to match that of the suspect in the shooting.







The affidavit said police spoke with a female who identified herself as Robinson’s ex-girlfriend, said she had seen pictures of the suspect on the news and recognized the shoes the suspect was wearing. She told police she bought those shoes for Robinson prior to the end of their relationship.

Police reports from an incident on Friday, February 4, indicate officers found Robinson at the scene of a shots fired call with ammunition.

Another report from Friday, February 11, indicates Robinson was involved in a disturbance with a female roommate, and officers on scene for that call described Robinson’s clothes as matching the suspect shown in news broadcasts and online.

According to the affidavit, several tips were received after the images and video were published by local media outlets identifying Robinson as the suspect.

WFPD detectives interviewed one of those tipsters, who identified herself as Robinson’s roommate and reported Robinson had started a disturbance around 10 p.m. on Friday, February 11, just hours before the fatal shooting at Stripes.

The affidavit states the tipster told detectives Robinson had a black semiautomatic handgun in his pocket at the time, and that he left the apartment in clothes matching those of the suspect shown to the public.

According to the affidavit, the tipster was very confident in her identification of Robinson.

Police said they learned Robinson had been staying at a residence in the 2000 block of Garfield Street in Wichita Falls and executed a search warrant.

According to police, after they read Robinson his Miranda warning, he agreed to give a statement, where he confessed going to the gas station with the intent to commit robbery.

Robinson told police he shot and killed Kirt during the robbery and left with lottery tickets.

Robinson has previous arrests from March 2018 for possession of marijuana and from April 2018 for assault of a public servant.