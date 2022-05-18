TEXOMA (KFDX/KJTL) — With triple-digit temperatures already upon us, it’s important to stay safe when outside in this Texoma heat.

“It’s been historically hot this month already, and it bodes not well for the rest of the summer,” Rider Athletic Trainer Robert Doley said.

Could you imagine fighting a fire in 100-degree temperatures? Dozens of men and women do it every day, and they say it’s not easy.

“We have rehab stations at structure fires we go to,” Wichita Falls firefighter Eric Glaze said. “[We] Exchange the bottles, open up our gear to get some air in there, rehydrate – just a five to ten minute cool off period before we go back in there.”

It’s typical to be outside around this time of year; school’s almost out, vacations are coming up, but being outside for too long could affect your health. Dehydration and heat exhaustion are a few things to be cautious of.

“Heat exhaustion or heat stroke is people working, [they] can’t get in the shade or don’t properly hydrate, they start getting light-headed or feel funny,” Wichita Falls firefighter Austin Whitaker said.

Doley said these are conditions they see often during sporting activities.

“Some of the signs we see are kids are going to come over and say, ‘Hey, I feel crummy,’ or ‘I don’t feel good at all’,” Doley said. “They may say ‘My stomach hurts,’ or ‘I just threw up,’ or ‘My head is killing me’.”

Everyone’s biggest weapon for fighting the heat is to hydrate.

“Definitely hydrating is the most important thing,” Whitaker said. “Drink lots of water and Gatorade – no cokes. Drink anything with electrolytes in it; you can’t over-hydrate, so drink a lot of water.”

But the secret to beating the heat might just be to stay out of it.

“If at all possible, limit your exposure to – noon until about 4-5 o’clock, I would limit my exposure outside,” Doley said.

When going to parks, pools and anywhere else in the summertime heat, always be prepared. In addition to water, wearing sunscreen, hats and long-sleeve shirts could keep you safe.

Don’t forget to check the weather before being outside for long periods.