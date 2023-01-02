WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — 2023 marks the start of a new year and fresh beginnings and for many of us, some New Year Resolutions.

However, it can be a challenge to actually stick with your resolutions, whatever that may be. In fact, often by the third week of the year, our resolutions take a backseat. Maybe you don’t stay committed to going to the gym three times a week or you forget to spend more time with your loved ones. It happens. But there are some tips to keep you on track.

“Make your goal to where it’s attainable. Don’t make a big huge goal that is just going to be out of the realms of possibility,” Allison Alfaro said.

Alfaro is a healthcare professional at Boomtown Health and Wellness. With more than two decades of experience, she said the more realistic your goal is, the better your chances at staying committed.

“Just take baby steps, don’t bite off more than you can chew. I think that’s maybe the best piece of advice,” Alfaro said.

So if your plan is to shed a few pounds, maybe start off at the gym twice a week. If your goal is to eat cleaner, incorporate more fruits and vegetables, but still have some of the food you like to enjoy.

“I would say just make one change at a time, you don’t want to again set yourself up for failure and try to make a bunch of changes at one time because that’s really difficult to stick to,” Alfaro said.

Remember that good habits don’t form overnight, but instead over time. So give yourself grace as you tackle another year.

