Tips to stay on track with your 2022 New Year Resolutions

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — One of the most popular resolutions for 2022 is saving more money, and local financial advisor Dusty Sternadel said she wants to help everyone be able to achieve that goal.

“To start the first step is always the hardest step, and it’s actually sitting down and creating financial goals.” Sternadel said.

She said creating a monthly budget for your income that shows exactly what and where your money is going will help you see what saving you need to do.

“Create a plan where 50% of your paycheck goes to covering your essentials, so those are your monthly bills that you have to cover each month,” Sternadel said. “Because if something happens again, and we can’t earn more income, we have to at least make sure our bills are paid for.”

Sternadel said the rest of your paycheck should go toward savings and luxuries and even donations if you’re able to, but it’s also key to know that saving looks different for everyone.

“We want to make sure that we’re living,” Sternadel said. “We want at least 10% of our paycheck going to our wants and just living month-to-month, like grabbing a Starbucks, whatever that might be.”

If saving isn’t one of your main goals this year, perhaps traveling more is.

“People are going crazy wanting to get out of town, you know,,” local travel agent for Parkair Travel Glenn Jennings said.

Despite COVID-19 concerns, Jennings has good feelings about the 2022 travel season, as more people want to get out and explore the world.

“I’ve got lots of people that are going, ‘Well, I’ve been stuck here for two years, and I have got to go somewhere. I don’t care what I have to do to go; I just want to go’,” Jennings said.

No matter what your goals and resolutions may be for this new year, these local experts are happy to help you in any way they can.

“We’re taught how to work. We’re taught how to make money, but we’re not really taught the next step, and we’d like to be that next step for people.” Sternadel said.

“I’m here to help, and I hope it just gets better and better,” Jennings said.