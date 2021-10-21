“Tipsy, but not drunk” driver pleads to DWI with 3 children in car

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A woman, Wichita Falls police said, claimed when arrested she was only “tipsy”, not drunk while driving with three children in her car, now pleads guilty to DWI.

Jaylyn Crump, 22, was sentenced by Judge Charles Barnard Thursday to two years in state jail, suspended to 5 years of probation, for drunk driving with children under age 15.

Jaylyn Crump Wichita County Jail booking photo

In 2020 officers went to check on reports of a reckless driver on Southwest Parkway.

They said they found Crump behind the wheel in the parking lot of the old Pioneer restaurant on Southwest Parkway with the car in drive.

A young boy was sitting in the front seat without a safety seat and two young girls were in the back seat, secured.

Officers said Crump told them she was on her way from a friend’s house and she may have been “tipsy, but not drunk.”

Officers said she had bloodshot eyes and slurred speech and that they could smell alcohol on her breath. They said she failed the horizontal gaze test and 11 of 12 other field sobriety checks.

All three children were under five years old.

Conditions of her suspended sentence include a $1,000 fine, regular urine and breathalyzer tests, 120 hours of unpaid community service, attendance in a substance abuse program and attendance of AA classes three times weekly.