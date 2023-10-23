JACKSON COUNTY, Okla. (KFDX/KJTL) — A 45-year-old man from Tipton, Oklahoma, was killed in a wreck southeast of Altus Monday morning.

According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol, just after 7:30 a.m. Monday, October 23, a truck driving north on S County Road 210 near the intersection of E County Road 168 was involved in a wreck.

Jeremy Wayne Lamar was driving a 2016 Ford F350 when the truck departed the roadway west into a ditch and rolled one and a half times before coming to rest on its top.

Lamar, the sole occupant and driver, was pinned for an estimated two and a half hours before being freed by the Altus Fire Department.

Jackson County Emergency Medical Services pronounced Jeremy Lamar deceased at the scene.

The cause of the wreck is under investigation. It was noted in the report that Lamar was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.