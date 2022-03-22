TISHOMINGO, Okla. (KFOR) – Tishomingo Public Schools and community members are grieving the deaths of six high school students who died in a crash with a semi-truck on Tuesday.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol confirmed to KFOR that six Tishomingo High School girls all died in the crash. They were in a car that collided with a semi-truck shortly after 12 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. 377 and Oklahoma 22.

Tishomingo deadly wreck. Image KFOR

Superintendent Bobby Waitman issued a statement Tuesday saying the school district is mourning the loss of high school students.

“We feel it is imperative that we inform you that our District has suffered a great loss today involving high school students,” Waitman said in a letter to parents and community members. “Our hearts are broken, and we are grieving with our students and staff. We have counselors available to students presently. We also have space prepared at Tishomingo High School with counselors available through the evening.”

KFOR is still working to gather more information about the crash.

Tishomingo schools will be in session on Wednesday, but staff will focus on students’ emotional well-being.