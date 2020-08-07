“Titanic the Musical” coming to Wichita Theatre after several delays

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The cast of the “Titanic the Musical” at Wichita Theatre is ready to finally set sail.

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused three different delays for the musical. Due to social distancing requirements, this show will have limited seating and instead of having assigned seats you will pick your seating time.

There will be an empty row of seats in between every seated row. There will also be at least two seats separating each party. You will also not be allowed to go to the concession stand instead they will bring the food to you and masks are required.

Jim hall is playing Cpt. EJ Smith and he said this musical will be different from the movie.

“It’s more historically accurate,” Hall said. “It’s really just heart-rendering as it tells the story of the Titanic sinking moment by moment.”

“Titanic the Musical” will run from August 13, 2020, through August 16, 2020. Tickets for adults are $22, people 65 and older and military are $20 and students and children are $12.