WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The makers of Tito’s Vodka have been using their distilleries with permission from the Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau to make ethanol-based hand sanitizer instead of alcohol.

Tito’s with the help of the Texas Organization of Rural and Community Hospitals have distributed cases of “Tito’s Hand Cleanser” to local hospitals including Hardeman County Hospital and Wilbarger General Hospital in Vernon.