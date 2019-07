WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) A former Rider Raider and current wide receiver for Texas Tech, TJ Vasher has been nominated for an ESPY.

In the 2018 college football season, Texas Tech played Ole Miss in the Advocare Texas kick off game. It was a play that involved a one-handed catch by Vasher that has been nominated for the Best Play ESPY.

Support this Texoma talent by casting your on ESPN.com

The ESPYS will air live from Los Angeles on July 10.