‘To Bee or Not To Bee’ wins this year’s Wichita Adult Literacy Spelling Bee

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Adult Literacy’s Spelling Bee was back and buzzin!

Emceed by our very own Darrell Franklin, this fundraising event saw teams of three compete for the title.

Teams that included even more KFDX-ers, Lauren Linville and Markeshia Jackson. The pressure was on but there was still no shortage of a good time.

One by one, teams were eliminated, had the chance to be saved once, but ultimately only one could go out on top. That was team ‘To Bee or Not To Bee,’ staring Carol Segura, Carolyn Haines and Jennifer Andrews.