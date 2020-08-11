Today Show special: Coronavirus and the Classroom

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) —As part of TODAY’s special Education series, Coronavirus and the Classroom, NBC News Chief Foreign Correspondent Richard Engel is sharing the struggles that children with special needs are facing during the pandemic, through a very personal lens, his son Henry.

Henry has a neurological disorder called Rett Syndrome and requires therapies to help with his various disabilites. Like so many other children, these desperately needed services were put to a halt due to COVID-19.

As schools are trying to figure out the best way to educate children in this new normal, Richard Engel’s report explains why virtual learning is not a viable option for all students and why this new version of learning could be so detrimental to children with special needs.