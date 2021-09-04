Today Show weatherman who helped dedicate The Falls dies at 87

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Legendary weatherman Willard Scott has died. He was 87 years old.

Scott forecasted the weather on Today for more than three decades and spent 65 years at NBC. Today’s Al Roker confirmed Scott’s passing.

Willard Scott was well known for his big personality and launching the tradition of honoring fans who turned 100 years old. This segment was sponsored by Smucker’s, and his famous line was always “How sweet it is.”

Back in 1987, Willard came to Wichita Falls to help dedicate The Falls and showed the city to millions of Americans watching the Today Show.

Wichitans may remember 1987 was also a year of floods, and the pump that drives The Falls was submerged by more than 15 feet of water and would not work.

During the dedication ceremonies, which Scott attended with decades-long KFDX family member Skip McBride, the city brought fire hoses over, and the water was crystal clear for national television.

You can read a 1988 New York Times article written about Scott’s visit to Wichita Falls here.

Something people may not know about Willard Scott: he was also the very first Ronald McDonald.