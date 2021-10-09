“Today we’re all Miss America”: First ‘Little Miss Wichita Falls’ pageant held at MPEC

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Dozens of little girls in Texoma spent Saturday morning getting all dolled up and strutting across the stage.

The Little Miss Wichita Falls pageant took place Saturday, October 9, over at the MPEC, and from the smiles on each contestant’s face to the excitement of the parents, everyone was just happy to see this kind of event take place in Wichita Falls.

Tiaras, ball gowns and plenty of excitement filled the room for the first Little Miss Wichita Falls pageant, a sight that pageant host Shari Elliot said she’s glad to see.

“I just feel so happy,” Shari Elliot said. “When I looked out at the ballroom, and I seen all the parents and all the kids and everybody cheering, I just knew that this was a great event today.”

Elliot, who has spent the past ten years attending pageants alongside her own daughter, Mehayle, wanted to bring a pageant to her hometown of Wichita Falls, a decision that felt fitting for the two.

“It feels amazing, especially to see my mom do this,” pageant host Mehayle Elliot said. “It’s always been her dream, and she loves pageants, and now it’s great to see her be able to do her own.”

“It’s good to see all the other little girls up here doing it, and I just enjoy the whole thing of pageantry,” Shari said.

Parents, like Lakenya Breedlove, whose daughter Kendyia competed in a pageant for the very first time, said she’s happy that they got the experience.

“It was a lot more work than I thought it was going to be, even being a natural pageant, but we had a lot of fun doing it,” Breedlove said.

Parents also said that they would love to see more of these pageants come to Wichita Falls.

“I would love to see more of these in the future,” Breedlove said. “I think the little ones really enjoyed it. I think Kendyia really enjoyed it. I think if they had Little Miss Congeniality, she probably would’ve won.”

For Shari Elliot, the day was truly a dream come true.

“My favorite part is just watching the kids on stage have so much fun and wave at their parents, and today we’re all Miss America,” Shari said.

The pageant was truly a chance to make every little girl feel like Miss America for the day.

Shari also said she’s planning another pageant to bring to the area in March of 2022.