BURKBURNETT (KFDX/KJTL) — The father of a toddler pleads guilty to child abandonment and endangerment for allowing his son to get out of the home and wander the streets in Burkburnett twice in one day.

Adrien Vallier was given a 2 year deferred sentence after pleading on Tuesday, August 2, in 78th District Court. He also was assessed a $2,100 fine.

Adrien Vallier Wichita County Mugshot

A little over a year ago, Burkburnett police said a toddler in a very dirty diaper was found wandering outside his trailer park twice in one day, and when the father was called to come get him the second time at the police station, the father seemed more interested in watching the TV in the lobby than the welfare of his son.

Officers said a resident brought the toddler to the police station around 3:10 PM on July 12, 2021.

He said he saw the boy clad in only a diaper near the intersection of Avenue F and 4th.

The diaper was heavily soiled and his feet and legs were covered with dirt, grass and other debris and he had multiple bruises, cuts and scrapes.

Dispatch said other residents had also reported seeing the child that morning walking outside the fence of the trailer park on Avenue F at 5th, and the child was taken back to his home then.

The second time, police contacted the father and told him to come down to the police station. They said he arrived a few minutes after 4 p.m. and did not seem very concerned about his son’s welfare. In fact they said while talking to him, the father was easily distracted by the TV in the lobby.

Police said Vallier said he had taken two naps and each time he had put the child down in his bedroom. He said when he woke up in the afternoon, the child was not there, and then police knocked on his door and showed him a photo of his son.

Police said Vallier also admitted to having taken Adderall.