‘Toddlers and Tiaras’ stars come to Wichita Falls to host pageant

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — If you’re a fan of TLC’s ‘Toddlers and Tiaras’ then you don’t want to miss the Little Miss Wichita Falls Pageant coming up this weekend.

The pageant hosts are actually fellow cast members of the popular show and have roots right here in Wichita Falls.

Shari Elliot and her daughter Mahaley are thrilled. They’ve participated in pageants across the world and they felt it was time to give little girls in Texoma a chance at a tiara.

Elliot has always enjoyed being a pageant mom to her daughter Mahaley of the show ‘Toddlers and Tiaras.’

She said though her main goal has always been to inspire more people in Texoma to enter the world of pageantry.

“I’ve always wanted to come back to Wichita because I’m a Wichita Falls girl. I grew up and was raised there. Went to Fowler, McNeil, and Rider. I have all my classmates there, my family and my friends and as we grew in the pageantry industry year by year, I see nothing in my hometown,” Elliot said.

The lack of pageants here at home is what Elliot said inspired her and her daughter to celebrate their ten-year anniversary in pageants by hosting one of their own.

“Last year we kind of took a step back because of COVID and getting out there and doing a lot of things so we decided to host the little miss Wichita for our tenth anniversary,” Elliot said.

The Little Miss Wichita Falls Pageant is open to girls aged one to 18 and crowns will be given out in different categories such as beauty and casual wear.

Local Little Miss Holiday Pageant Director Shae Parr said she’s glad to see those like Elliot bring more of these opportunities to the area.

“Over this past year, I’ve seen so much growth in people inviting other people and everybody just really joins together as a community and it’s amazing to see the progress that we’ve made,” Parr said.

And Parr who has competed in many pageants herself knows just how helpful they can be to those who compete.

“It’s so much fun because I’m only 18. I’m a college student but these are all of my little sisters like it’s so fun to watch them grow and develop that confidence,” Parr said.

“It’s not just about winning these crowns and all these gifts we have, it’s about wearing that crown for your community because we always say anyone can win a crown but can you wear that crown,” Elliot said.

Elliot said now she can’t wait to crown that very special Little Miss Wichita Falls.

The Little Miss Wichita Falls Pageant will take place Saturday, Oct. 9, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the MPEC.

Click here for more information.