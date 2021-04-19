TONIGHT AT 6:30: Get Schooled on WFISD bond proposition for sports, band facilities

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Six months after the Wichita Falls ISD celebrated the passage of a bond election for new high schools, it’s back to the ballot box for another bond referendum to build sports and band facilities that will be attached to the new high schools, approved by voters in November.

The west high school will be located on the north side of Highway 82 near FM 369. The east high school is off U.S. 287 and Windthorst Road, which is owned by Legacy Park. The state-of-the-art facilities are expected to be completed by the Fall of 2024, but will there be facilities for athletes and fine arts students on-site? That is what WFISD voters will decide on May 1.

As your local election headquarters, KFDX presents “Get Schooled WFISD Bond” — a deep dive on those for and against the bond that could have great implications for generations to come.

The half-hour special will feature interviews with members of the For Better Schools PAC, a representative from the Vote No Group and an interview with WFISD superintendent Mike Kuhrt answering viewer questions.

“Get School WFISD Bond” will be hosted by Zach Verdea. It will air on KFDX at 6:30 p.m. on Monday.