TONIGHT AT 6:30 pm: Get Schooled on WFISD Bond, learn more about proposal to build two new high schools

Wichita Falls (KFDX) — Early voting for the November 3 election starts Tuesday. As your local election headquarters, Monday evening KFDX will break down one of the big ballot items for Wichita Falls voters — a nearly $300 million bond election for two new high schools.

“Get Schooled on WFISD Bond” will give feature a Q&A with WFISD superintendent Michael Kuhrt and WFISD School Board President Elizabeth Yeager. You will also hear from community members for and against the bond message.

“Get Schooled on WFISD Bond” airs Monday at 6:30 p.m. on KFDX.