Tootsie Lou’s Boutique is planning on moving to the Quail Creek shopping center. Photo courtesy of KFDX

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Quail Creek Crossing shopping center is expecting another new tenant to move in within a week.

Locally-owned Tootsie Lou’s Boutique’s new location will be opening Saturday, March 4, at 10 a.m. Their store will be located beside Bath & Body Works.

Tootsie Lou’s is the latest announced addition for the shopping center, which has gained a few stores over the past year.

The latest additions include: Old Navy, who opened in February 2022, Bath & Body Works, who opened in January 2023, and the latest addition of HomeGoods, which is planning on opening in summer 2023.

According to the store’s Facebook page, they spent the last week of their old location holding moving sales.