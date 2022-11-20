WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Texoma race car drivers were awarded for the competitive year they’ve had.
The Texoma Speedway ceremony took place Saturday night, Nov. 19, 2022, at Larry’s Marine Center.
Dinner consisted of fish fry, complete with hushpuppies and smoked pork.
The event is a great way to reflect on all the hard work from the past year and introduce more folks to racing.
Bo Williamson said Texoma Speedway racers come in all ages.
There’s not really an age limit to where you can actually not race, what we do is get them as young as we can, and involve them in racing that way they are a racer up until seventy years old so I mean it’s huge for the community it gives the kids something to do, gets them off the video games, gets them out the house, gives them something fun to do,” Williamson said.
“It’s probably our fourth or fifth year to have it out here, it’s just a very convenient place it’s great for the kids, with the bounce houses and we don’t have to worry about t he weather so it makes it real nice and convenient for everybody,” Rodney Brown said.
Below is a list of winners:
Junior 1
- First place: Cameron Maldonado
- Second place: Adler Moore
- Third place: Brayson McCloud
Junior 2
- First place: Remington Cantwell
- Second place: Kaden Cotnoir
- Third place: Kahl hoerbert
Junior 3
- First place: Kasen Cassell
- Second place: Ethan Lott
- Third place: Brylea Thomas
Outlaw 250
- First place: Connor Waggoner
- Second place: Kellan Williamson
- Third place: Grayson Simmons
Outlaw non-wing 250
- First place: Bo Williamson
- Second place: Patrick Knight
- Third place: Landon Brown