WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Texoma race car drivers were awarded for the competitive year they’ve had.

The Texoma Speedway ceremony took place Saturday night, Nov. 19, 2022, at Larry’s Marine Center.

Dinner consisted of fish fry, complete with hushpuppies and smoked pork.

The event is a great way to reflect on all the hard work from the past year and introduce more folks to racing.

Bo Williamson said Texoma Speedway racers come in all ages.

There’s not really an age limit to where you can actually not race, what we do is get them as young as we can, and involve them in racing that way they are a racer up until seventy years old so I mean it’s huge for the community it gives the kids something to do, gets them off the video games, gets them out the house, gives them something fun to do,” Williamson said.

“It’s probably our fourth or fifth year to have it out here, it’s just a very convenient place it’s great for the kids, with the bounce houses and we don’t have to worry about t he weather so it makes it real nice and convenient for everybody,” Rodney Brown said.

Below is a list of winners:

Junior 1

First place: Cameron Maldonado

Second place: Adler Moore

Third place: Brayson McCloud

Junior 2

First place: Remington Cantwell

Second place: Kaden Cotnoir

Third place: Kahl hoerbert

Junior 3

First place: Kasen Cassell

Second place: Ethan Lott

Third place: Brylea Thomas

Outlaw 250

First place: Connor Waggoner

Second place: Kellan Williamson

Third place: Grayson Simmons

Outlaw non-wing 250