Top stories: Farmworkers spared; suspension a ‘distraction’; border restrictions hurt business

Tuesday's announcement by President Donald Trump that he would suspend immigration for the next 60 days was met with criticism and doubt by Cesar Luna, an immigration attorney in San Diego. In the wake of the president's announcement, Luna says his clients have been calling non-stop, confused about what will happen to their resident status applications.

As the strong South Texas winds whipped dirt into the air on Wednesday, dozens of migrant field workers continued to harvest onions in a vast onion field, gathering the crops into bundles and bags in the 90-degree heat. Most of these workers are in the United States on a temporary seasonal work visa, and despite President Donald Trump on Tuesday pledging that he would stop immigration for 60 days to help preserve jobs for American workers during this pandemic, these migrant workers will still be allowed to continue harvesting crops.

Sales at Downtown businesses have dropped dramatically since the city passed a stay-at-home order for non-essential workers and required most businesses to close. According to officials from the Central Business Association (CBA), 90% to 95% of the El Paso businesses in an area that stretches from the border to Interstate 10 are closed. Some may never reopen and it's going to be a while before their workers find new jobs.