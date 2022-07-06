WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — With summer in full swing, traveling is a top priority for a lot of families.

If you don’t want to deal with the stress of flying these days or high gas prices, maybe a staycation is more your style this summer.

If that’s you, and you still want to feel like you did something this summer, then you have to give some of these spots around Texoma a try!

“We love it, my kids love going places you know I have two little kids so it’s really hard to keep them entertained but we’re really excited about splash pads and the parks,” said local mom Leisel Hadsell.

But what if you want to go farther than our local splash pads and places like Castaway Cove? Especially if you or a little one wants to spend some time outdoors?

Well, how about berry picking?

“We offer U-Pick strawberries in the spring that’s April and May, and then U-Pick blackberries in the summer that’s mid-June and July so right now people can come out and pick their own blackberries we also have a limited amount of blueberries, sunflowers, and zinnias,” Lauren Morath, Co-Owner of the King’s Good Berry Farm said.

At the Kings Good Vineyard & Berry Farm you can pick those fresh blackberries [and] coming soon you can even come out and pick out grapes, and the best part is this place is in our own backyard!

“Several people come in from the Dallas Fort Worth area and also from Oklahoma, so we just like to be able to have something fun for the whole family to come do we have outdoor games that are free whenever you come like I said we try to offer a fun experience for the whole family,” Morath said.

But perhaps if berry picking isn’t your thing, maybe another outdoor activity like horseback riding is!

“You can come out and get the full Texas experience, you know come out and ride a horse, go on a trail ride, spend some time outside,” said Jared Griffin of Griffin Cattle and Equine.

Griffin’s Cattle and Equine is the place to go if you want to relax but have some fun while you do it! Besides their amazing horseback riding, they even have fun camps [and] activities throughout the summer

“People from out here in town or out of towners they come in [and] let us be able to do something that us Texans enjoy doing,” Griffin said.

If outdoor activities aren’t your style don’t worry, Wichita Falls is home to a variety of museums too like the Museum of North Texas History or the Wichita Falls Museum of Art, for all you history lovers out there.

So be sure to get out this summer and have some fun!

“We love staying here and we love going to the farmers market and just exploring Wichita Falls,” Hadsell said. “It’s really awesome.”

Because no matter your taste, Texoma surely has some fun places you can go for a quick getaway without the hassle!

“I just love doing something that everyone enjoys and makes everyone happy, plus everybody needs to get out and ride a horse before they go to work,” Griffin said.