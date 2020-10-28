Top-ticket Texas candidates launch bus tours in last-minute campaigning effort

AUSTIN (Nexstar) — Both the Democratic and Republican parties are launching last-minute campaigning events on Wednesday to reach Texans who have not yet cast their ballots.

Biden for President Texas launched a three-day “Soul of the Nation” bus tour across the state on Wednesday. The campaign event kicked off in Amarillo, before heading to Lubbock, Abilene and Dallas-Fort Worth.

During each stop, Democratic leaders will make appearances, including members of the Texas delegation and elected officials.

Sen. John Cornyn, the Republican incumbent up for re-election this year, also launched a bus tour from Austin.

“I’m not taking anything for granted,” Cornyn said Wednesday, facing increasing pressure from Democratic challenger MJ Hegar.

“I think we’re gonna win…I also set out to try to help increase voter turnout and civic engagement and enthusiasm because our democracy is in danger right now,” Hegar said on Tuesday.

“We’re seeing an enormous number of people voting, which is a good thing, but obviously in the six years I was on the ballot, there’s been a lot of changes in the state,” Cornyn said.

Even with high voter turnout so far this year, Texas Republicans are still confident Texas will stay red this year.

“It’s all about Republicans getting out to vote. And the Democrats have pushed a lot of their votes forward. They’re trying to make a big splash early to send a certain message to discourage others,” Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick said on Tuesday.

Kamala Harris, Joe Biden’s nominee for vice president, will be visiting Texas on Friday. She’ll be making stops in Houston, Fort Worth and McAllen.

Neither Biden nor Trump are expected to make trips to Texas before election day.