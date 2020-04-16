1  of  16
Tornado carries receipt nearly 100 miles

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

(WCBD/NBC News)  As South Carolina residents continue to clean up after Monday’s severe weather one couple has made an unbelievable discovery: a 55-year-old church receipt somehow ended up on their front porch.

“My heart just stopped. I thought, how is this even possible?,” said Lake Moultrie resident Sherri Sedgewick.

The slip is dated April 11th, 1965. Almost exactly 65 years to the date. The $10.20 receipt is made out to the Nixville Baptist Church.

Sedgewick said the church is located over 90 miles from their home in Cross, South Carolina.

“It’s pretty incredible that this tiny piece of paper–it’s about, maybe a 1 by 2 piece of paper, and there’s not a mark on it. And really, it was just barely damp,” she said.

She wonders if the delivery of the tiny time capsule could be seen as a sign from above.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

