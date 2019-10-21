Tornado touches down in Dallas

GRAPHIC CONTENT WARNING

DALLAS (AP) — The US’ National Weather Service confirmed a tornado touched down in Dallas on Sunday night, causing structural damage and knocking out electricity to thousands.

Dramatic video posted on social media showed the tornado funnel intermittently lit up by lightning.

Lew Morris, one of the DJs of Reckless Rock Radio, located in North Dallas, said he was at the station when tornado touched down.

“The power went out first”, Morris said.

“Within 2-3 mins of the power going out, I heard the distinctive whistle of a tornado.”

He said they heard the building shaking and could hear the glass windows shattering everywhere along with debris banging around.

Meteorologist Jason Godwin said radar confirmed the twister hit the ground near Love Field Airport and moved northeast through the city.

There were no reports of fatalities or serious injuries as of 12:20 a.m. Monday, according to a release from the city of Dallas.

Local media outlets reported several homes and businesses were damaged, power lines downed and tree limbs were scattered across roadways.

The city said there were reports of gas leaks north of Walnut Hill in north Dallas.

Police and Fire-Rescue were assessing damaged structures.

Nearly 112,000 electric customers were without power as of 12:50 a.m., (0550 GMT) according to utility company Oncor’s online outage map.