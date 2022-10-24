UPDATE: Monday, October 24, 2022, at 9:25 a.m.
TEXOMA (KFDX/KJTL) — The Tornado Warning issued for Jack and Montague Counties expired at 9:15 a.m. on Monday, October 24, 2022.
Texoma’s Weather Authority is tracking a line of storms moving east across Texoma that is capable of rapidly organizing and producing severe storms, heavy straight-line winds, and possible tornadoes.
According to Chief Meteorologist Michael Bohling, the line of storms currently moving east through Montague County has the potential to quickly become severe with little warning, and advised residents in the area to stay alert in the event that the storm indeed does organize and produce severe weather conditions.
As the storm moves across Texoma, stick with Texoma’s Homepage for updates and alerts if a severe weather situation should arise.
This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for updates as they become available.
ORIGINAL STORY:
A pair of Texoma counties are under a tornado warning as storms and heavy rain move through most of Texoma.
The National Weather Service has issued a tornado warning until 9:15 a.m. for Jack and Montague Counties.
At 8:44 a.m., a severe thunderstorm capable of producing both tornadoes and extensive straight-line wind damage was located 14 miles north of Jacksboro, moving northeast at 50 miles per hour.
The warning stems from a radar-indicated tornado. At this time, spotters have not reported a tornado on the ground.
Make sure you’re following Chief Meteorologist Michael Bohling on social media for their updates as these rain and storm chances develop throughout the day.
As always, stick with Texoma’s Weather Authority for the latest developments as potentially severe weather makes its way into Texoma.