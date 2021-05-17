Tornado watch issued for parts of Texoma

WICHITA FALLS, TX. (KFDX/KJTL) — Parts of Texoma are under a Tornado Watch until 11 p.m. on Monday, April 17, 2021.

The areas include Hardeman, Foard, Knox, Wilbarger, Baylor and Throckmorton counties.

Other portions of the area will likely be added to later watches stick with Texoma’s Homepage as we bring you the latest on the weather.

