Tornadoes hit parts of Texoma

TEXOMA (KFDX/KJTL) — Multiple tornadoes hit Texoma between Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

A tornado that formed in eastern Jack County hit Alvord in Wise County around 9:50 p.m. Wednesday.

A Texoma’s Homepage crew took the video above around 12:30 a.m. Thursday at Wise Building Depot on East Franklin Street in Alvord. That location is near U.S. Highway 287.

Some metal and steel buildings were ripped apart with some of the debris landing on the median of a frontage road. The roof of one building ended up completely on it’s side.

Wise County Emergency Manager Cody Powell said his team will open an information center around 8 a.m. Thursday. The center will be at Chico High School at 263 F.M. 2952.

There are also reports of two radar-indicated tornadoes in southern Young County. One touched down late Wednesday night, the other early Thursday morning.

A South Bend resident in Young County posted on Facebook tin on his roof was ripped off and praised first responders after the storm.

A photo sent to our crew shows a home in Graham that was severely damaged by the weather in southern Young County.

Viewer submitted photo.

Texoma’s Homepage will continue to cover the damage left behind after these storms as the sun comes up.

If you would like to report damage or send photos, click here.