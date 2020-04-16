Total COVID-19 case number jumps to 57 in Comanche Co. after five more cases confirmed

COMANCHE COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — The Oklahoma State Department of Health confirmed five new COVID-19 cases in Comanche County on Thursday morning, bringing their total to 57.

In the state of Oklahoma, the number of total cases jumped from 2263 on Wednesday to 2357 on Thursday, an increase of 94 cases. 131 fatalities have been reported in Oklahoma so far.

As of Thursday, April 16, no deaths have been reported in Comanche County in connection to COVID-19.

Other Texoma Counties in Oklahoma

No other Texoma counties in southern Oklahoma saw any changes from the numbers previously reported Monday, for the fourth straight day this week. See total numbers below:



No new case (5 total)

No new cases (1 total)

No new case (15 total)

No new cases (6 total)

No new case (2 total)

No new cases (1 total)

If you have general questions about coronavirus, please call the Oklahoma State Department of Health call center at (877) 215-8336.

Officials are encouraging residents to follow the following steps to help protect their health and the health of others:

Wash your hands with soap and water

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth

Avoid close contact with people who are sick

Practice social distancing

Stay home and away from others if you become sick with respiratory symptoms like fever and cough

For more information about COVID-19 (Coronavirus Disease 2019), please visit the following sites: