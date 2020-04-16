1  of  3
Total number of recovered COVID-19 patients reaches 15 in Wichita Co., no new cases confirmed

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Wichita County will remain at 57 after officials with the Wichita Falls-Wichita County Health District confirmed no new cases of COVID-19 in Wichita County Thursday evening.

Additionally, the Public Health District is reporting another patient has recovered from COVID-19.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for the latest updates.

COVID-19 Testing Numbers for Wichita Co.

TOTAL COVID-19 TESTSPOSITIVENEGATIVEPENDING
1,66757 1,52288

Age of Patients (years old)

0-5 6-19 20-2930-3940-4950-5960-69 70+
0398111097

Isolation Status

AT HOMEHOSPITALRECOVEREDDEATH
410151

For more information and updates on cases, click here.

Updated Thursday, April 16, 5:10 p.m.

Hotline hours are 8 a.m.–5 p.m. Monday to Friday, and noon–2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The Health District would like to remind everyone that coronavirus is now in our community and that the decisions we make now regarding social distancing and following the guidelines set by the CDC will directly impact how quickly our community recovers from this virus.

As a reminder, Wichita County began a shelter-in-place at 11:59 p.m. on Monday, March 30 lasting until an order is given for it to end by Wichita County Judge Woody Gossom.

Additionally, the shelter-in-place order instituted in the city of Wichita Falls has been extended until May 5.

If anyone has questions and concerns regarding COVID-19 in Wichita County, click below to submit them to the health department via e-mail.

